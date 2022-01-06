KINSMAN, Ohio – Floyd Earl Reinhardt, age 94, died on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born on September 2, 1927, in Bethel, Ohio, a son of Cora Lou (Marksberry) and William Albert Reinhardt.

Floyd began driving truck as a teenager, driving for his brother’s Reinhardt Trucking Company of Bethel, Ohio. He drove truck for Harnett Trucking of Kinsman until he retired in 2002.

On July 4, 1981, he married Patricia F. Gilmore. Floyd was formerly a member of the Bethel Masonic Lodge F & AM.

He loved to travel and preferred to be in his truck.



Floyd is preceded in death by his parents; a great-granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Walton; a sister, Gladys Beckelhymer and two brothers, Everett, and W. Harold Reinhardt.

Survivors include his wife of forty years, Patricia F. Reinhardt; two daughters, Linda Lee (Ronald) Ferriel of Batavia, Ohio, and Suanna Gevers of Williamsburg, Ohio; two step-daughters, Rita Mitchell of Warren, Ohio, and Lori (Don) Burford of Kinsman, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jim, Joy, Rick, Brittany, Sterling and Spencer; eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

