NEW LYME, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Flossie Adeline Braden, age 87, died on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at UH Geauga Medical Center.

She was born on July 24, 1935, in New Lyme, Ohio, the only daughter of Neal and Dorothy (Hayfod) Brown.

A lifelong Wayne resident, Flossie belonged to the Ashtabula County Genealogy Society. Flossie was an avid genealogist, spending many hours poring through printed documents and writing letters (before the internet made her quest easier) in search of information on her ancestors.

On September 8, 1951, she married Roland Dale Braden.

She loved to travel with her husband prior to his death in 1999, trekking across the United States and visiting most of the country’s National Parks.

Survivors include her six children, Roland (Susan) Braden, Roger (Vickie) Braden, Timothy (Carla) Braden, Karen (George) Short, Kathleen (David) Kerr and William (Julie) Braden; four grandchildren, Colton, Hayley, Craig and Michelle and five great-grandchildren.

Flossie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years and three brothers, William, Walter and George Brown.

Private burial will be in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

