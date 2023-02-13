ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eulalia I. “Eukie” DiDay, age 93, of Andover, Ohio, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.



She was born February 10, 1930, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of Walter E. and Helen (McChesney) Fleming.

Eukie was a graduate of Williamsfield High School.



A lifetime Andover resident, Eukie was employed for many years at the Andover Hardware store and Golden Dawn.

She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Andover where she was active in the U.M.W., taught Sunday School, and enjoyed her time with the Jesus Girls. She was a member of the Covered Bridge Chapter 591 of Eastern Star and a former member and past matron of Floral Chapter 54 Andover Eastern Star. Eukie served as a Girl Scout leader for many years for her daughter’s troops; and she was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Andover.



Eukie married Paul E. DiDay on January 13, 1951, and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2001. She is also preceded by her parents; her daughter, Renee DiDay on December 29, 2020; and four brothers, Roy Fleming, Budd Fleming, Kenneth Fleming and Richard Fleming.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine “Tina” Teter of Andover; her two granddaughters, Amanda Everly and Brianne Thibodeaux; her sister, Glennice Sparber of Andover; and she was a beloved GiGi to five great-granddaughters.



An Eastern Star service and memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 181 S. Main St.,Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Jason Hockran officiating. Calling hours will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial of cremated remains will take place later in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207,Andover, OH 44003. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eulalia “Eukie” I. DiDay, please visit our floral store.