KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugenia “Betty” Baca, age 96, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, peacefully at home with family by her side.

Betty was born August 21, 1926, in Upper Michigan to John C. and Philomene (VanDerHagen) Kane.

She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

On October 23, 1948, she married Peter Baca.



Betty was among the founding members of St. Pius X Church of Warren and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, the Rosary Makers, and the 50 Plus group.

Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting, painting ceramics, going bowling, playing cards, and gardening.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Peter of 61 years; and three brothers, John, Owen, and Lawrence Kane.

Survivors include her three children, Pete (Sonia) Baca of Bristolville, Ohio, Diana Lupyon of Kinsman, Ohio, and Richard (Darla) Baca of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brian, Kristin, and Troy; and three great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held and interment will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

The family would like to give special thanks to the people at Traditions Health. The hospice care she was given was so valuable to keep her comfortable at home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. #7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eugenia “Betty” Elizabeth (Kane) Baca, please visit our floral store.