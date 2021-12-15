KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Paul Williams, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

He was born on August 25, 1939, in Jamestown, Pennsylvania, a son of Lillian Idora (Dodge) and Herman Willis Williams.

Eugene was a 1957 graduate of Pierpont High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until 1964, spending his last year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On August 14, 1959, he married Barbara Jane Tittle.

Eugene was a crane operator for United Steel Service, Inc. of Brookfield, Ohio for over 34 years, retiring in 2005.

He became a member of the Kinsman Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in 1960 and attended the Greenville Christian & Missionary Alliance Church for the past two years. Eugene served the church in many capacities including Elder, Youth Leader, Sunday School Teacher. He loved listening to Southern Gospel Music, playing his accordion and attending his grandchildren’s activities and was first in line to enjoy dessert.



Eugene is preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Justina Williams; a grandson, Faithen Williams and his sister, Elsie Sharp.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara of Kinsman, Ohio; four children, Chris B. (Robyn) Williams of Lynchburg, Virginia, Rev. Douglas E. (Brenda) Williams of Irvona, Pennsylvania, Sharon M. (Tony) Dalessandri of Gustavus, Ohio and Steven T. (April) Williams of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Todd, Chad, Brandon, Brent, Tim, Brandy, Grace, Kaiden, Bowen and Danny; great-grandson, Jude and his brother, Ralph (Beverly) Williams of Jefferson, Ohio.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Douglas E. Williams officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 6590 State Route 87, Kinsman, OH 44428.

