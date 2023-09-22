FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Joseph Bakos, age 93, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Windsor House O’Brien Memorial Home of Masury.



Born December 9, 1929, in Cortland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Smith) Bakos.



Eugene proudly served in the United States Navy from 1947-1951, the United States Naval Construction Battalions (Navy Seabees) from 1966-1968 and then went on to serve in the United States Army Reserves in 1970 before being honorably discharged in 1989. Throughout those years, he was a skilled mechanic, fixing just about anything.



A homebody, Eugene enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.



He is survived by his daughter, Eugenia (Thomas) Twitchell of Mecca, Ohio; sons, Jeffrey (Beth) Bakos of Kinsman, Ohio and Neil Bakos of Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Josh (Ann), Katie (Chris), Kristeen, Keith, Kelly, Kyle, Tyler and Travis; great-grandchildren, Leanna and Hannah; sister, Esther Mollica and brother Daniel Bakos.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernie and David Bakos.



A graveside service will take place Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at West View Cemetery, State Route 7, Vernon, Ohio, with military honors.



Memorial contributions in Eugene’s name may be made to Mahoning County Veterans Service, 345 Oakhill Avenue, Suite 100, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eugene Joseph Bakos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.