VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Sniegowski, 94, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Cortland, Ohio.

She was born on December 20, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Mary (Wisniewski) and Stanley Komorowski.

In July of 1947, she married Edward Sniegowski.

Esther is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Stella, Laura, Clara and Florence; infant brother, Leo and two brothers, Aloysius and Walter.

She was an aunt living with her niece, Cathy Cash, in Vernon for the past five years; great-aunt, great-great-aunt and great-great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Private burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428, handled the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to cover final expenses.

