Esther Marie Lynch, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Marie Lynch, 58, of Andover, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021 at Ashtabula County Medical Center with family by her side.

Esther was a very strong woman in her faith that dedicated her life to her church and family. She has been the secretary for Pymatuning Community Church for 22 years. Esther enjoyed watching classical and Christmas movies, cooking large meals for all of her family, enjoying nature and taking short trips to any body of water with her family. The baby powdered footprints and sticky notes she left behind will be missed.

She is survived by her husband, John Lynch, son, Johnny Lynch, daughters,Tara (Craig) Householder, Brittany, and Ashley Lynch, her mother, Jacquline Rappach, father and stepmother, Ronald and Joyce Fratoe, brothers, Ronald(Leasa) and Vincent Fratoe, sister, Nicole(Mike) Loudin, grandchildren, Justin Lynch, Lilliona Lynch and Cooper and Conner Householder, and several nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bill Rappach.

A small service will be held at the Pymatuning Community Church for family only on Sunday January 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The service can be live streamed on Pymatuning Community Church’s Facebook page. FacebookLive@Pymatuning Community Church



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

