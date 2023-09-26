ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Harmon Thompson, age 65, died on Saturday, September 22, 2023, in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was born on March 20, 1958, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Audrey Rose (May) Thompson-Detrick and Robert Irvine Thompson.

Ernest was a 1976 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and attended Florida State University.

He served in the United States Marine Corps.



Ernest was an electrician for First Energy CEI of Eastlake, Ohio for many years, retiring in 1993.

After his retirement, he ran his own electrical service and home remodeling. Ernest was a member of the Andover Fraternal Order of Eagles and played pool representing the Andover Town Tavern. He enjoyed lending a hand in need to those who needed it, travel, and flower gardening.



Survivors include his six children, Ashley M. (Ryan Minick) Thompson of Deerfield, Ohio, Rachel R. (Matthew) Lanzara of Andover, Ohio, Amanda B. Thompson of Galion, Ohio, Alex Thompson of Galion, Ohio, Joshua Thompson of Toledo, Ohio, and Michael Morris of Galion, Ohio; a sister, Roberta Huber of Bend Oregon, and ten grandchildren.



Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Patrick Thompson; grandson, Carter Thompson; his wife, Sherry Janae (Morris); and three brothers, Richard Thompson, Gary Thompson, and Arden “Artie” Whitt.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest Harmon Thompson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.