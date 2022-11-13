KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams.

A lifetime area resident, Mrs. Owen attended Greene High School.

She married Donald L. Owen on July 19, 1952.

She was employed as a clerk at Bob’s Market in Kinsman for over 30 years.

She enjoyed farming, being active in 4-H and the county fairs, baking, doing word search puzzles and taking care of her family. She and her husband wintered for many years in Citrus Springs, Florida.

Mrs. Owen is survived by her husband, Donald “Tub” Owen, of Kinsman; her five children, Richard E. (Debbie) Owen of Kinsman, Dale L. (Linda) Owen of Citrus Springs, Florida, Larry A. (Tanis) Owen of Andover, Ohio, Diane E. (Mark) Monus of Tucson, Arizona and Brian L. (Korine) Owen of Portland, Indiana; her 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Charlotte Reeves and Virginia Collier and seven brothers, Arthur, Francis, Gomer, Jr., Walter, Raymond, David and Earl Williams.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street,Boardman, OH 44512.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

