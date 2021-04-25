Elsie Ellen Fell, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie Ellen Fell, age 92, died at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She was born on September 9, 1928 in Kinsman, Ohio, a daughter of Hazel (York) Westenfelder Crouser and William Westenfelder.

Elsie graduated from Kinsman High School in 1946, went on to earn her Bachelors in Education from Youngstown State University and her Masters in Reading from Westminister College.

A long-time Kinsman resident, Elsie lived in New Port Richey, Florida and taught as a reading specialist for Pasco County School District for seventeen years. She also taught reading in the Mathews School District and retired in 1991.

On April 23, 1947, she married James A. Fell.

Elsie was a member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church and enjoyed reading, doing cross-stitch and embroidery and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, James Fell.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary K. Fell of Kinsman, Ohio; son, James R. (Sally) Fell of Dayton, Ohio; two grandsons, James R. Fell and Joseph J. (Sheila) Fell; great-grandson, Arthur; sister, Rita White of Greenville, Pennsylvania and former daughter-in-law, Diana Fell.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Susan Francis officiating.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church at PO Box 304, Kinsman, OH 44428.

