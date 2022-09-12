SHEFFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmo Granison Fink, Jr., age 80, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

He was born on October 20, 1941, the son of Marguiette Emma (Hackathorn) and Elmo Granison Fink, Sr.



In his early days, Elmo laid carpet, doing the Ashtabula county Court House in Jefferson and was known in the county as the best in the business. When his knees could no longer take laying carpet, he began driving truck. Working for several companies, Falcon Trucking of Youngstown, Ohio, was his last employer.

On August 13, 1988, he married Susan Ferol Strang.



Elmo enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing old cars and tractors. He collected tractors and Hot Wheels. Elmo loved family cookouts and family poker games.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 26 years, Susan F. Fink; sister, Jean Mihm; brother, William Sparks and grandson, David James Fink.

Survivors include his five sons, Alan D. Fink of Conneaut, Ohio, Donald A. Fink of Saybrook, Ohio, Robert M. (Cassandra) Fink, Sr. of Williamsfield, Ohio, Eric G. Fink of Saybrook, Ohio and Franklin D. Fink of Sheffield, Ohio; stepdaughter, Lois E. DeMoss of Jefferson, Ohio; two stepsons, Dean W. Clark, Jr. of Thompson, Ohio and James W. (Tarah) Clark of Dorset, Ohio; two brothers, James (Vickie) Sparks of Jacksonville, Florida and Jerry (Beth) Sparks of Saybrook, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, with one on the way and a nephew that he raised like a son, Robert Sparks of Copperas Cove, Texas.



A celebration will be held at the farm at a later date.

Burial will be in Gageville Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elmo Granison Fink, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.