Ellis Patrick Stillwell, Sr., Geneva, Ohio

GENEVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellis Patrick Stillwell, Sr., age 86, of Geneva, Ohio, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at Rae-Ann Nursing Home in Geneva.

He was born July 20, 1934, in Chardon, Ohio, a son of Charles Patrick and Ruby Hazel (Morrison) Stillwell.

Before retirement he had been employed at Springwood Products for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Sandra and Charlene Stillwell; two grandsons, Joey Vazquez and Jamie Loveland; a great-grandson, Nick Tennyson; four sisters, Josephine Steele, Edna Neuman, Lois Stillwell and Rose Stocking and 5 brothers, Charles, Carl, Glen, Robert and Clyde Stillwell.

He is survived by his three children, Virginia (Tim) Braden of Windsor, Ohio, Ellis (Joan) Stillwell, Jr. of Holliston, Massachusetts and Heidi Heath of Geneva, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Geneva, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to www.stjude.org.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.