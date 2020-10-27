Ellen B. Hussing, Richmond Township, Ohio

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen B. Hussing, age 84, of Richmond Township, Ohio, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Jefferson Health Care Center.



She was born September 16, 1936, in Masontown, West Virginia, a daughter of Denzil Allen Cress and Virginia Harriet (Johnson) Cress.



A resident of Richmond since 1963, Ellen was employed at Andover Industries where she retired in 1991.

She was a member of the Williamsfield Mother’s Club and enjoyed playing Bingo, doing arts and crafts and spending time with her family and friends.



Ellen married Clyde Elmer Hussing on October 2, 1954, and he preceded her in death on September 30, 1997. She is also preceded by her parents; two brothers, Denzil B. Cress and Allen B. Cress and three sisters, Nellie Young, Jacqueline Wolfe, and Sonja Stimmell.

She is survived by her five sons, Charles (Cindy) Hussing of Espyville, Pennsylvania, Elmer (Lynne) Hussing of Andover, Ohio, Ronald Hussing of Andover, Ohio, Donald Hussing of Andover, Ohio and Michael (Melissa)Hussing of Andover, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Michelle, Matt, Mark, Grace, Amber, Clinton, Stefanie, Misty, Megan and Mikey and twenty great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Masks are required and social distancing observed during public events.

A funeral service will be on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours being held one hour prior, at the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Morgantown, WV 26501.

Burial will take place in Dunn Cemetery in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com



The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Jefferson Health Care staff and to Hospice of the Western Reserve for their love and care of Ellen.

