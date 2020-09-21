Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Russell, Cherry Valley Township, Ohio

CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Russell, age 81, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.

She was born on August 18, 1939 in Lakewood, Ohio, a daughter of Alice Marie (Caldwell) and Arthur Ellis Beckwith.

Betty was a 1956 graduate of Lakewood High School.

On August 18, 1956 she married Frank N. Russell at the Archwood Congregational Church in Cleveland.

Betty drove school bus for Pymatuning Valley School Systems for over 35 years and retired in 2006.

She was a member of the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church.

She was a member of Cherry Valley Mother’s Club; a Den Mother for Happy Hearts and Cub Scouts and a 4-H leader for Buttons & Bows. She also was a cadet mother for the Sheriff’s Cadets of Ashtabula County as her son, Matthew, was a sheriff’s cadet.

Betty enjoyed sewing, crafts, flower gardening, ceramics and making porcelain dolls.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Frank H. Russell; her daughter, Elizabeth J. “Betty” Russell in 1976; sister, Charlotte Kennedy and brother, Daniel Beckwith.

She is survived by her son, Matthew W. Russell of Ashtabula, Ohio; brother, Richard (Jill) Beckwith of Berea, Ohio; sister, Kim Beckwith of Strongsville, Ohio; stepmother, Joan Beckwith of Strongsville, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, John and Joanne Russell of Cherry Valley Township; three nieces; two nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, 3353 St. Rt. 6, Andover, OH 44003.

