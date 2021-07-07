Elizabeth F. Yoder, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth F Yoder, age 70, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born on May 5, 1951, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late, Floyd G and Amelia (Yoder) Brenneman.

She helped operate with her husband the “Cheese and More” store in Jamestown since 2012.

Preceded in death by two sons, Daniel A. Yoder and David A. Yoder and grandson, John Mark Yoder.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Albert A Yoder; ten children, Amelia (Norman) Kinsinger of Berlin, Pennsylvania, Pete (Lydia Mae) Yoder, Rachel (Henry) Yoder, both of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, Lewis (Ruth) Yoder of Dixon, Missouri, Laura (Eli) Summy of Kinsman, Ohio, Floyd (Barbara) Yoder of Dixon, Missouri, Korie (Louise) Yoder of Oakland, Maryland, Mary (Ernest) Zook, Paul (Barbara) Yoder, both of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Ruth (Jonas) Miller of Moores Hill, Indiana; 64 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the home of Jonas Miller, 374 Dowling Road, Jamestown, PA 16134.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the home of Jonas Miller.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Amish Cemetery.

Arrangements by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio, where online condolences can be made at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

