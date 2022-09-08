ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Betty) F. Deimling, age 79 of Andover, Ohio, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



She was born August 28, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Frank T. and Elizabeth T. (Jerdonek) Hockran.



A lifetime Andover resident, Betty was employed for 24 years at Andover Industries as a finishing operator. She also had been employed at Packard Electric for six years as an assembler.

Betty was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover where she faithfully served as an usher, communion steward and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Betty loved her family and friends and was always available to spend time with them and help as needed. She enjoyed the sun and swimming, walking and baking the best chocolate chip cookies.



Betty married John “Elmer” Deimling on October 21, 1988, he preceded her in death on June 5, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George and Ted Hockran and a stepson, Kenny Deimling.



She is survived by her son, Christopher Peterson of Chicago, Illinois; three stepsons, Raymond (Renee) Deimling of Arizona, Jeff (Debbie) Deimling of Montana and Don (Wendy) Deimling of Colorado; stepdaughter-in-law, Kim Deimling of California; her brother, Tom (Fran) Hockran of Andover, Ohio; her sister, Helen (Steve) Carman of Selden, Kansas; her sister-in-law, Mary Coburn of Andover, Ohio and many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.



Calling hours are Tuesday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 481 S. Main, Andover, Ohio. Her cousin, Fr. Ray Sutter, will preside.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, PO Box 669, Andover, OH 44003.

