ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Porter, age 76, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home in Andover, Ohio.

She was born February 24, 1945, in Huntsburg, Ohio, a daughter of Yost and Mary Ann (Miller) Byler.

She attended school in Geauga County.

Elizabeth resided in Andover for the past 20 years and formerly in Madison, Ohio and Chardon, Ohio.

She was a housewife and enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family, cooking, baking and sewing.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Wayne L. Porter, whom she married September 17, 1966, of Andover; her daughter, Stacey (Jim) Kowalka of Schroon Lake, New York; her son, Steve (Diane) Porter of Shortsville, New York; her four grandchildren, Jonathan Kowalka, Joelle Kowalka, Alyssa Hudson and Britney Porter; her great-granddaughter, Rosiella and her sister, Mary Lou Ward of Chardon, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother and a sister.

Private services will be held for family. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003, handled arrangements.

