Eleanor Louise Mullett, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Louise Mullett, age 90, died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 18, 1931, the daughter of Leah Marie (Hawthorne) and Paul Griffin.

Eleanor was a 1949 graduate of Vernon High School. On October 26, 1952, she married Robert Eugene Mullett.

She began working at Target Stamped Products of Kinsman and then began working for Mahoning Bank of Kinsman, beginning as a teller, becoming the bank’s customer service manager. Eleanor worked for the bank for over thirty years and retired in 1992.

She was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church, serving on many committees and as a trustee. Eleanor was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Kinsman Tourist Club, the Kinsman Historical Society and golfed on a Bronzwood Ladies League.

She was an avid reader, checking out of the library five or more books a week. Eleanor enjoyed doing counted cross stitch and making crafts.



Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Bob Mullett of Kinsman, Ohio; her son Ronald A. (Tammy) Mullett of Kinsman, Ohio; a daughter, Connie L. (Ned) Riegel of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; four grandchildren, Mark, Leigh Anne, Kelly, and Keith; a sister, Paula Tressell of Fremont, California; two brothers, Russell (June) Griffin of Howland, Ohio and Donald (Julie) Griffin of Elgin, Illinois; four great-grandchildren, Blake, Gavin, Griffin and Jaxson and one on the way.



She is preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from12 Noon until the time of services.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church, PO Box 218, or to Friends of Kinsman Library, PO Box 35, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eleanor, please visit our floral store.