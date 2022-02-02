CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Vitko, Sr., age 69, of Cherry Valley township, Ohio, died at home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, surrounded by his family.



He was born April 16, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Paul Vitko Sr. and Helen (Kulewsky) Vitko.

He was a 1970 graduate of Mathews High School in Vienna.



Ed was a concrete truck driver for Sidley’s for over 30 years, retiring out of the Youngstown plant. He loved doing construction work having built his first home and was an avid bowler. He also enjoyed playing corn hole with his family.



Ed is survived by his ex-wife and friend, Marilyn Vitko of Cherry Valley; his daughter, Tricia (Matthew) Miller of Denmark, Ohio; his son, Edward (Nicole) Vitko Jr. of Warren, Ohio; his daughter, Jill (Jospeh) Specht of Monroe, Ohi; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother and four sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Pamela Sue Vitko.



No services will be held. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

