ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.



He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle.



A lifelong Andover resident, Ted graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School in 1967.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.

He became manager at the SOHIO station in Andover in 1975 and then owned and operated the SOHIO/BP station for over 30 years.

Ted was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover; a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Andover and a lifetime NRA member.

He served on the Andover Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years with eight years as Fire Chief.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, collecting and always enjoyed talking with people.



Ted is survived by his wife, Dory M. (Litwiler) Doyle, whom he married November 9, 1978, of Andover; five children, Karrie Doyle of Smyrna, Delaware, Eddie Webker of Conneaut, Ohio, Autumn Prieschl of Andover, Pam (Mark) Jordan of Andover and Bernadette Doyle of Andover; sister, Nancy LaRusch of Andover; nine grandchildren, Jordan and John, Roger, Dakota and Mallory, Dylan and Lexie, Ty and McKenna and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Theresa “Terry” Mills, Elizabeth “Betsy” Forsythe and Carol Budzeak.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. A procession and committal service will immediately follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover V.F.D., P.O. Box 900, Andover, OH 44003, or Our Lady of Victory Church, P.O. Box 669, Andover, OH 44003.

