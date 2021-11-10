Edson W. Martin, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edson W. Martin, age 67, of Williamsfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side.



He was born January 30, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, a son of William Edson and Virginia Mary (Day) Martin.



A lifetime area resident, Ed was a man of principles and he enjoyed life to its fullest each day. He enjoyed playing baseball and played in many area leagues over the years and he loved horse racing and gardening. Ed loved the outdoors and always enjoyed time fishing in his pond.



He is survived by his daughter, Erin (Jessie) Rabich of Cortland, Ohio; his wife, Dee Dee of Williamsfield; his father, William Martin of Andover; his two grandchildren, Jacob Hancock of Andover and Hayley Rabich of Youngstown; one great-granddaughter, Sydney Starcher-Hancock of Andover; two step sons, T.J. Thompson of Andover and Todd (Ally) Thompson of Broadview Heights, Ohio; one step great- grandson, Elon Thompson of Broadview Heights, Ohio and four brothers, Craig (Emily) Martin of Burton, Ohio, Robin Martin of Andover, Jeff (Mary) Martin of Wayne township, Ohio and Jim Martin of Hubbard, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his mother.



Per Ed’s request, no services will be held and he will be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, OH, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

