HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – E. L. Terry Baker, age 80, died on Friday, August 25, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness.

He was born on June 21, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Dorothy Rose (Hazlett) and Edward Paul Baker.



Terry was a 1961 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and married Margaret “Peg” Irene Burbach on November 2, 1963.

Terry was a general contractor and was the owner and operator of the Baker Building Company in Hartford, Ohio. His real love was farming, having cattle in his younger years, growing grain and he loved being out on his tractor.



He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local No. 268 and a member of the Faithful Club of Hartford.

Terry was a Big NASCAR fan and enjoyed all kinds of racing. He was also a car enthusiast and collected train sets. His true love was spending time with his grandchildren and supporting their events.



Terry is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 49 years, Peg Baker; an infant son; a sister, Mary Rose Baker and three brothers, Theodore Baker, Harry Baker and Gary Baker.

Survivors include his two children, Christopher P. (Lisa) Baker of Hartford, Ohio and Karyn B. (Rob) Hilden of Hendersonville, North Carolina; his sister, Judy (Jim) Smith of Kinsman, Ohio and five grandchildren, Julia, Brooke, Olivia, Jacob and Maria.



Private burial was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Food Ministry, C/O Hartford Community Church, Att: Aaron Meikle, POB 38, Hartford, OH 44404, or to the Hartford Memorial Community Park.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, handled the arrangements; share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

