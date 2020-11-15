Douglas E. Rash, New Lyme Township, Ohio

NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas E. Rash, age 44, of New Lyme township, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born August 18, 1976 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a son of Michael L. Rash and Donna (Shiner) Rash.

A resident of New Lyme for the past 12 years, Douglas was formerly of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania. He was employed as a machinist at Acutec in Meadville for many years.

He loved spending time with his girls and playing games with them, cheating when necessary to win. He enjoyed being outdoors in the woods riding his UTV with his dog Duchess, sitting around the campfire listening to music and hanging out on the lake boating. Douglas also enjoyed working on his brother’s 1978 TransAm, woodworking and doing DIY projects.

He is survived by daughters, Aubree Victor of Girard, Pennsylvania and Ellie Stroke and Grace Stroke, both of New Lyme; his fiancé, Rhonda Edelman Stroke of New Lyme; his father and step-mother, Michael and Mary “Toni” Rash of Girard, Pennsylvania; his sister, Shonna (Keith) Steele of Linesville, Pennsylvania; his brother, Billy Rash of Meadville, Pennsylvania; two step-sisters, Christina Wampler and Sheila Magie, both of Orlando, Florida; maternal grandmother, Janice Shiner of Conneautville, Pennsylvania; his father and mother-in-law, William and Florence Edelman of New Lyme and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Douglas is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Rash; his brother, Michael Rash, Jr.; his maternal grandfather, Richard Shiner and paternal grandfather, Jerry Rash.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Masks will be required to enter funeral home and social distancing observed inside.

A private funeral service will be held for family.

Burial will take place in Anderson Cemetery in Greenwood township, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, PO Box 1450, Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.coom

