Douglas E. Bush, Kinsman, Ohio

September 27, 2021

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas E. Bush, age 66, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at home Monday, September 27, 2021.

He was born November 24, 1954, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of the late Daniel and Ruth (Meikle) Bush.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Kinsman Cemetery. 

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

