Douglas E. Bush, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas E. Bush, age 66, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at home Monday, September 27, 2021.



He was born November 24, 1954, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of the late Daniel and Ruth (Meikle) Bush.



A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

