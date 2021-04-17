Douglas D. Biesterveld, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Dale Biesterveld, age 73, of Bristolville, Ohio, went to walk with the angels on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

He was born September 25, 1947 in Conneaut, Ohio, the son of Dale and Edith (Braunns) Biesterveld.

Douglas was a 1965 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and went on to join the National Guard. On October 19, 1968, he married the love his life, Linda L. (Bullis), whom he loved for 52 years.

Douglas was committed to working hard and spent 43 years as a lineman for Ohio Edison.

He was a member of the Wildare United Methodist Church in Cortland.

He enjoyed attending his retirement breakfasts with friends, walking, bird watching, camping with his family and just about anything outside. In his younger years he enjoyed making maple syrup.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda L. Biesterveld; son, Matt (Katie) Biesterveld of Pilot, Virginia; daughter, Wendy (Terry) Schoonover of Bristolville, Ohio; daughter, Pam (Joe) Abram of Bristolville, Ohio; son, Andy (Chelsey) Biesterveld of Lithopolis, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Natalie (Kirk) Zellers, Heidi Schoonover, Emma and Joshua Biesterveld, Lincoln, Alden and Sawyer Biesterveld and Gracelin Abram; a great-granddaughter, Eloise Zellers; his sister, Judy (Ray) Fobes of Greene, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Douglas was passionate about his family and quickly turned strangers into friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH 44428.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Ed Agler officiating.

Burial will follow in Sager Cemetery in Bristolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wildare U.M.C., 7211 N Park Avenue, Cortland, OH 44410 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

