Dorothy Louise Wizner, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise Wizner (nee Hill), age 95, of Andover, Ohio died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Jefferson Healthcare Center in Jefferson, Ohio.

Mrs. Wizner was born on July 14, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edson and Mildred (Schierbaum) Hill and sister to the late Kenneth Hill and Wayne Hill.



Mrs. Wizner was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Wizner for 60 years. They met at and retired from Ohio Bell Telephone in Cleveland, Ohio in 1982.



A resident of Andover since 1990, Mrs. Wizner was a former resident of Hiram, Ohio and Zephyrhills, Florida.



Mrs. Wizner will be cremated and buried at Maple Gove Cemetery, Andover.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements.

