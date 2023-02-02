ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Doris Lee Simon, age 78, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home.

She was born on April 28, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Katherine (Spencer) and Ernest Poling.

Doris was a 1962 graduate of Andover High School.

She was a nursing assistant for the former Miller Memorial Nursing Home of Andover, Hafner Five, and Dime on the Square of Andover, and lastly, she worked in the finishing department of Andover Industries until they closed.

Doris was a member of the Vision of Hope Christian Fellowship Church of Wayne, Ohio.



She served on Andover Village Council for eight years and was a Brownie leader when her girls were young. Doris loved to sit on the porch and watch thunderstorms, and would spend time at the lake, feeding the seagulls. She spent time with her grandchildren.



Doris is preceded in death by her parents; and her four sisters, Florence, Edith, Marian, and Helen.

Survivors include her daughters, Dolores K. Adams of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, and Denice (Earl) Campbell of Espyville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Donald Adam’s, Steven Campbell, Hannah, and Austin Simon; and her ex-husband, Norman Lee Simon of Greenville, Pennsylvania.



No public service will be held.

