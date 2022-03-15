ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris I. Loveland, age 97, of Andover, Ohio, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at The Legacy in Gustavus Township, Ohio.



She was born March 1, 1925, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of Leonard W. and Hazel B. (Allen) Biesterveld.

She was a 1943 graduate of Williamsfield High School and she married Lavern Loveland on August 8, 1943.



Doris was a homemaker and a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover where she was active in the Jesus Girls. She loved her Lord and her church family.

Doris enjoyed gardening and especially her flowers, loved spending time with her family and the many visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Doris is survived by her two sons, Larry D. (Carol) Loveland of Andover, Ohio and James L. (Judith) Loveland of Williamsburg, Virginia; her six grandchildren, Michelle Loveland-Ayer, Tim (Julie) Loveland, Marc (Sarah) Loveland, Kristin (Brian) Tarrant, Amanda (Dean) Fiel and Jamie (Jon) Parker; her 11 great-grandchildren, Callista Loveland, Alayna Loveland, Dillon Tarrant, Madison Loveland, Ashley Ayer, Mackenzie Loveland, Luke Loveland, Claire Loveland, Quinn Fiel, Halle Fiel and Adeline Parker and her sister, Marian A. Knowles Meleski of Wayne Township, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband on April 11, 2005; her three brothers, Dale Biesterveld, Forest “Bay” Biesterveld and Lavern “Dodd” Biesterveld and her sister, Nada Eskelin.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Memorial contributions may be made to F.U.M.C., PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003 or to The Legacy, 8785 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417.

