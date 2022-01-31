HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Osborn, age 83, died on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

She was born on June 15, 1938, in Kinsman, Ohio, the daughter of Lila M. (Gilmore) and Frank J. Wahl.

Donna was a lifelong resident of Hartford and was a 1956 graduate of Kinsman High School.

On October 25, 1957, she married Lawrence B. “Larry” Osborn.



She was the secretary of Kepner Auctions of Hartford for a few years. Donna was a guide for Anderson Bus Company of Greenville, Pennsylvania for many years and served for over 23 years on the Hartford Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

She was a member of the Shenango Valley Senior Center and the Pymatuning Valley Flower Club.

Donna enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to yard sales and flea markets. She was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Donna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 45 years, Larry Osborn; a granddaughter, Melenia Bierworth; a great-granddaughter, Amber Mizicko Mirrin; a sister, Virginia Keesler and a brother, William Wahl.

Survivors include her son, Donald L. (Cynthia) Osborne of Vernon, Ohio; daughter, Linda (Jerry) Derr of Transfer, Pennsylvania; brother, Robert Wahl of Port St. Joe, Florida; two sisters, Georgia Hunter of Vernon, Ohio and Dianna Siewart of Bad Axe, Michigan; five grandchildren, Josh, Eugene, Melissa, Meygen and Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Keith, Bobby, and Ethan and her special friend, Millie Troyer of Kinsman.



A private graveside service was held at West View Cemetery, Vernon, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

