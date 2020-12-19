Donna Jean Hiland, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Hiland, age 72, of Cortland, Ohio, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

She was born May 30, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Harry and Helen (Lynn) Pearsall and was a lifetime area resident.

She graduated from Champion High School in 1966 and began work the next day at G.E. Ohio Lamp in Warren and was employed there for 34 years.

Donna married the love of her life, Frank A. Hiland on March 30, 1973. Frank will greatly miss her presence in his life.

Donna enjoyed sewing and quilting and spending time with her family. She loved her family’s trips going to their cottage, The Hiland Hilton in Geneva-on-the-Lake, to Aruba every year and the annual trip to Kipawa, Quebec, where she went fishing, boating and jet skiing with her grandchildren. Donna supported her grandchildren and loved attending their baseball, basketball, football and soccer games; and she enjoyed her outings and shenanigans with “The Winers” who besides having fun, for many years made sure that the children at Tod Children’s Hospital had Christmas trees to enjoy. They also made Easter baskets for the Warren Family Mission. Donna made friends wherever she went and had a heart of gold. She was a compassionate, giving person with a beautiful smile and sense of humor. She was a truly beautiful soul that touched everybody’s life.

Donna is survived by her husband of 47 years, Frank A. Hiland, of Cortland; her children, Heather (Greg) Keeling of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Frank Hiland of Kinsman, Ohio; her son-in-law, Matt (Cindy) Sarko of Johnston township, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Meghan Hiland of Greene township, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony) Voveris, Alyssa Osborne, Matthew Sarko, Frankie Hiland and Evan Hiland; her sister, Carol (Nelson) Strimple of The Villages, Florida; sister-in-law, Sandi Pearsall of Strongsville, Ohio; her nieces and nephews, Amy (Jerry) Zeleny, Brett (Becky) Strimple, Marcy (Jordan) Lindburg and Shelley (Mike Winter) Pearsall; her great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Pearsall.

Donna will be cremated and no services held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

Donna’s family would like to thank the many friends and family for their showing of support during this difficult time.



