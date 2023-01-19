GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Flowers, age 93, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was born December 8, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Mildred Mae (Hittle) Hall-Hardy and Richard Claire Hall.

Donna was a 1947 graduate of Gustavus High School, going on to study nursing at Trumbull Memorial Hospital where she met her husband of more than 55 years, Frank E. Flowers. They were married on January 10, 1951.

Donna, alongside her husband, ran the family dairy farm. She also worked for Target Stamped Products of Vernon, Ohio and was a waitress at the former Burghill Country Inn where she also helped in their gift shop next door.



She was a life member of the Gustavus Federated Church where she taught Sunday school and was active in her community.

A highlight for her was being Grand Marshall in the annual Fourth of July parade. Donna enjoyed flower gardening, sitting on the porch in the summer evening chatting with family and friends and watching the hummingbirds doing their antics. She had a love of music and was a fan of Cleveland sports teams.



Donna is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Frank Flowers, who died on May 28, 2006; her stepfather, Grant Hardy; her brother, Larry Joe Hall and grandson, Eric Powell.

Survivors include her six children, Mark E. (Rhonda) Flowers of Kinsman, Ohio, Scott R. (Inga) Flowers of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Rebecca A. (Les) Boggs of Blacklick, Ohio, Thomas M. (Cheryl) Flowers of Howland, Ohio, James B. (Lisa) Flowers of Hartford, Ohio and Matthew D. (John Shelton) Flowers of Charlotte, North Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, all who knew her as NeeNee; her brother, Richard Jefferson (Becky) Hall of Sheldon, Wisconsin; her sister, Sue Ellen (Charlie) Monroe of North Canton, Ohio; stepsister, Nancy Wildman of Gustavus, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor R. Matthew Williamson officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gustavus Federated Church, PO Box 5, Farmdale, OH 44417.

