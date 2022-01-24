WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Boos, age 87, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Vero Beach, Florida, from complications due to a heart condition.



She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Adolph, Jr.; their seven children, Betty (Robert), Mary Ann (John), John (Susan), Steve (Trish), Charlie (Irina), Helen and Tom (Becky); ten grandchildren, Adria, Larry, Meagan, Stephen, Kenneth, Diane, Jason, Alexander, Dmitri and Fawn; 15 great-grandchildren, Mark, Jay, Luca, Gianna-Donna, Noah, Olivia, Walter, Lyell, Willow, Otto, Desmond, Auron, Sonya, Braydon and Amelia, as well as her sister, Ruth Lazor of Williamsfield, Ohio and her brother, Tom (Marian) Dillon of Edwardsville, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Dillon and her two grandsons, Gregory and David, who were always in her heart.



Born Donna Mae Dillon, daughter of Don and Edythe Dillon of Williamsfield, Ohio, she was

busy from the start. She spoke often of her early life, growing up on a farm and her school

days, where she learned piano and played trombone in her high school band. Active in 4-H, she

was proud of her awards and accomplishments. After high school, she attended The Ohio State

University on scholarship for two years, until she married Adolph and began raising a family,

making a home in Hauppauge, New York for 34 years.



Donna cherished her role as wife, mother and homemaker. She was a lifelong seamstress,

sewing elaborate dresses for herself and her daughters and making quilts and crocheted

blankets for every member of her family. Her holiday meals were incomparable and her

children remember their annual birthday dinners, for which she prepared whichever (of her

many) delicious dishes was requested by the birthday boy or girl. She was happiest when her

home was filled with pets, plants, family, friends and her many craft projects.



She was also extremely active in her community, where she shared her many skills in crafts

and cooking and all things horticultural and inspired many with her passion and expertise. She

was a Girl Scout leader, adult education teacher and participant in clubs and other activities –

too many to list!



When time allowed, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, visiting friends and family, at

home and abroad or just traveling for the sake of traveling, from China, to Europe, to Australia

and South America and possibly every island in the Caribbean. When two of her daughters

moved to Australia and Japan, she visited them there, too. Donna and Ad enjoyed one last trip

a few years back, long past the age of traveling easily, just because they had always wanted to

see the Amalfi Coast in Italy.



In her later years, she was an avid stamping and beading enthusiast, devoted grandmother and

great-grandmother and proud supporter of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club in her

hometown of Williamsfield, Ohio, where she returned each summer with Ad and where they

hosted large gatherings for the annual engine show for many years.



Donna requested that memorial donations in her name be sent to the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club, P.O.Box 168, Williamsfield, OH 44093.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street ,Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne Township, Ohio.

