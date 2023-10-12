JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee “Tub” Owen, age 89, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home surrounded by family after a short illness.

Born November 11, 1933, in Greene, Ohio, he was the last surviving son of the late Elmer Levi Owen and Evea Bell Tomlinson.

Formerly of Gustavus, Donald graduated from Gustavus High School in 1951.

On July 19, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Elvira May Williams. At the time of her passing in 2022, they had been married for 70 years.

Donald was a farmer and semi-truck driver for most of his life and in his spare time, he enjoyed being active in 4-H, riding bikes and mowing yards. Donald and Elvira spent several years in Citrus Springs, Florida before returning to Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira M. Owen; 14 siblings, Alva Owen, Glenn Owen, Richmond Owen, Lynn Owen, Lillian Getts, Corrine Ohl, Neva Owen, Leo Owen, Baby Girl Owen, Virgil Owen, Clark Owen, Duane Owen, Eleanor Steen, Lois Seabolt; and grandson, David Lee Owen.

Donald is survived by his five children, Richard E. (Debbie) Owen of Johnston, Ohio, Dale L. (Linda) Owen of Johnston, Ohio, Larry A. (Tanis) Owen of Andover, Ohio, Diane E. (Mark) Monus of Tucson, Arizona, and Brian L. (Korine) Owen of Portland, Indiana; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Donald and Elvira will be announced at a future date.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman assisted the family with arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.