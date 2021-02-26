Dennis Eugene Gates, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MYVALLEYTRIBUTES) – Dennis Eugene Gates, age 81, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

He was born on May 7, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Alberta Louise (Wilcox) and Gilbert Eugene Gates.

Denny was a 1957 graduate of Kinsman High School.

He grew up dairy farming and returned to farming in his retirement, helping out his brother Harley, raising beef cattle. He began driving truck in 1969 and drove for the former Coastal Tank Lines, driving a gas tanker. Denny then drove for Ohio Fast Freight, driving steel from Youngstown to El Paso, Texas, and eventually driving his own Hotshot rig, driving independently for many years.



Denny was able to fix just about anything. He was able to take things apart, rebuild them, and put them back together, good as new. He enjoyed working on tractors and car engines. Denny even helped Pete Kontanchek build his windmill in Kinsman. Years ago you could find him collecting sap and boiling it down in the sugar shack creating warm lasting family memories. He was a history buff who enjoyed talking about world history with his family.



He will be missed by his two children, Cheryl L. O’Neil of Columbus, Ohio and Brian D. (Kimberley) Gates of Mount Vernon, Ohio; their brother, Andrew (Tracy) Gates of Akron, Ohio; his brother; Harley J. Gates of Kinsman, Ohio; five grandchildren, Peggy, Daniel, Sean, Winston, and Wesley and three great grandchildren, Coke, Ezra and Michael, with one more on the way.



Denny is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gilberta Dailey and two brothers, Richard and Galie Gates.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nesface, PO Box 474, Kinsman, OH 44428.

