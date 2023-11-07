ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert Lee Dreyer, 80, of Andover, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born July 14, 1943, in Geneva, Ohio, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Doris (Newcomb) Dreyer.

Delbert graduated from Jefferson High School in 1961 and continued his education at Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute before proudly serving in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot. He received the Air Medal for heroism in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1973. A man of endless curiosity, his professional life would take him from the lumber business, to ownership of D&B Beverage, to a mail carrier for the local post office. He retired in 2010 and spent many winter months in Sebring, Florida.

On June 12, 1972, he married his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” A. Jones; they had been together for 47 years at the time of her passing in 2019. He and Betty were lifelong residents of Andover, where they were blessed with an abundance of beloved friends and family. They loved to travel, golf, and spend time with their grandchildren. Delbert was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed woodworking, and was prone to shenanigans. He was a fifty year member of the American Legion Post 226.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Daniel (Kerry) Lautanen of Espyville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Lori A. (Douglas) Wilhelm of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michelle (Samantha) Lautanen of Mansfield, Ohio, Jacob (Vicky) Lautanen of Columbus, Ohio, Matthew (Kristen) Lautanen of Lexington, Ohio, Anna Wilhelm and Jackson Wilhelm, both of Columbus, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Ryan Lautanen and Reagan Lautanen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his sister, Aletha (Lisa) Irons.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH, 44003, immediately followed by the funeral service with military honors starting at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place in West Andover Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

