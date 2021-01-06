Deborah Kay LaMotte, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay LaMotte, age 68, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

She was born on June 1, 1952, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Irene Isabelle (Hovis) and Arthur Walter LaMotte.

A lifelong Mercer county resident, Deb was a 1970 graduate of Slippery Rock High School and earned her associate degree in medical billing.



She loved listening to music, cooking, spending time on her computer keeping up with folks on social media.



Deb is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her son, Richard Arthur (Brenda) Rankin of Transfer, Pennsylvania; daughter, Dawn Renee Rankin of Canton, Ohio; two sisters, Michelle J. Potter of Lebanon, Virginia and Denise A. Poole of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Randy and Gerry LaMotte, both of Greenville, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Paisley Jamgochian; great-grandson, Jupiter and dear friend, Peggy Sue Smith.



Private services were held by the family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service handled the arrangements, share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

