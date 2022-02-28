MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Drawl, age 66, died on Friday, February 25, 2022.

She was born on August 31, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Loree (Drummond) and Robert Edward Springer.

Deb was a 1973 Maplewood High School graduate.

She started in the banking industry locally and continued her banking career when she moved to Carver, Massachusetts, where she spent over 20 years. Deb was a licensed realtor and enjoyed selling real estate in Massachusetts.

On February 14, 2014, she married Thomas Joseph Drawl.

She was a member of the Greene Church of the Nazarene and formerly attended the Mecca Community Church.

Deb enjoyed making crafts and traveling with her husband.



She is preceded in death by her parents and two husbands.

Survivors include her husband of eight years, Tom of Mecca, Ohio; her two children, Robert Springer of Vienna, Ohio and Sara Franz of Austintown, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to her family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio, handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah Jean (Springer) Drawl, please visit our floral store.

