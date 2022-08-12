KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Mathews, age 87 of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



He was born January 15, 1935, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of James C. and Mildred S. (Giddings) Mathews.

A lifelong resident of Kinsman, Dave was a 1953 graduate of Kinsman High School.



He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956.

Dave was employed for 40 years as a school bus driver for Joseph Badger Schools and he owned and operated a dairy and grain farm for many years.

He was the longest time member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church where he belonged to the men’s organization, served as deacon, elder and trustee.

Dave served on the Kinsman township zoning board for 20 years and served as secretary/treasurer for the C & P Society.

He enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and traveling, especially to Hawaii.



Dave is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Clisby) Mathews, whom he married February 18, 1989, of Kinsman; his three sons, Stanley (Karen) Mathews of Vienna, Ohio, Jeff (Bonnie) Mathews of Kinsman, Ohio and Jonathan (Robin) Mathews of Franklin, Tennessee; his six grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Ryland, Katie, Ashley and Melissa; his six great-grandchildren, Clayton, Parker, Hallie, Casey, Viviana and John and his two sisters, Barbara Ege of Kinsman, Ohio and Marge (Jim) Mauk of Warren, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Fred and Dan Mathews and three sisters, Marian Schaithmann, Florence Mathews and Virginia Lee.



Private services will be held.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

