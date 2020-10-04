David P. Morrison, Richmond Township, Ohio

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David P. Morrison, age 75, of Richmond township, Ohio, died Saturday, October 3, 2002, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

He was born November 9, 1944, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, a son of Robert Paul Morrison and Betty Alice Clark.

He was a graduate of Riverside High School in Painesville, Ohio.

He then served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War.

An Andover area resident for the past 14 years, Mr. Morrison was formerly of Colebrook.

He was employed by General Electric in Cleveland for over 30 years and retired in 2004.

He enjoyed fishing and fixing old cars, especially hot rods, with his friends.

Mr. Morrison is survived by his wife, Haruko (Katnamo) Morrison, whom he married December 10, 1969, of Richmond; his beloved dog, Heidi.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dan Morrison.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover. Memorial contributions may be made to the DaVita Dialysis, 1614 W 19 Street, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004, or to the Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

