David H. Lockwood, Dorset, Ohio

DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David H. Lockwood, age 83, of Dorset, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Ashtabula County Medical Center.



He was born July 15, 1938, in Painesville, Ohio, a son of Harry and Esther M. (Campbell) Lockwood.



David was a 1957 graduate of Euclid High School and graduated from Findlay College in 1962.

He was a lifetime area resident and was employed as a school teacher at Jefferson Area Schools for over 30 years, retiring in 1998. He taught physical education and history, as well as being a wrestling and football coach. David also owned and operated Jeffco Lakes Campground in Wayne from 1972 until 2002.

He was a member at the Dorset First Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and was active in the men’s Bible study.



David was an avid golfer and belonged to the Ashtabula County Golf League for many years. He was proud to get a hole in one on hole #9 at the Andover Golf Course on October 30, 2013. David loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he enjoyed bowling, fishing, bird watching and was a Cleveland Browns fan. He was also a history buff and enjoyed watching old Humphrey Bogart classic movies and restoring and transforming antiques. He was a Star Wars fan and collector as well.



David is survived by his wife, Caroline S. (Fink) Lockwood, whom he married September 14, 2012, of Dorset; his four sons, Scott (Kristal) Lockwood of Portage, Ohio, Gary (Mary) Lockwood of Andover, Ohio, Jon (Jessica) Lockwood of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Joel (Amanda) Lockwood of Rome, Ohio; his ten grandchildren, Louis Lockwood, Nicholas Lockwood, Andrew King, Tanner King, Faith Lockwood, Jake Lockwood, Claire Lockwood, Jaden Lockwood, Morgan Lockwood and Eralyn Lockwood; his two great-grandchildren, Rhett and Ava Lockwood; his brother, Leroy C. Lockwood of Rapid City, South Dakota and his sister, Patricia Nagy of Cleveland, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Penny Reigle in 2009.



Private services will be held for family.

Burial will take place in Dorset Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorset First Baptist Church, C/O Benevolence Fund, 2471 St. Rt. 193, PO Box 81, Dorset, OH 44032.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David H. Lockwood, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 17, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.