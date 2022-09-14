KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Gordon Jewell, age 78, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

He was born on July 26, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Audrey Marie (Lee) and Gordon Walker Jewell.

Dave was a 1961 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas and attended welding school in Akron, Ohio.

He served in the United States Army for two years with the 225th Maintenance Company of the Fourth U.S. Army.

On March 20, 1965, he married Margaret Surrena.

Dave worked as a welder for various firms and had his own welding company.

He was a member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church.

He was also a member of Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club of Wayne, Ohio and enjoyed woodworking.



Dave is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 54 years, Margaret Jewell.

He is survived by his brother, Randy L. Jewell of Cleveland.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Susan Francis officiating.

Private burial will be held in Mt. Olivetti Cemetery, Rocky Springs, Pennsylvania.

