David Ethan Anderson, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ethan Anderson, age 28, died on February 25, 2021.

He was born on November 29, 1992, in San Diego, California and is the son of Shelba Jean (Bryson) and Clarence Raymond Anderson.

David was a 2011 graduate of Pymatuning High School.

He could be seen at work, at the Andover BP station, McDonalds or at Lowes.

David attended the First Baptist Church of Andover, Ohio.

He had a love of animals and cars, and was an avid reader.



David is preceded in death by two aunts, Marie and Shirley and his uncle Claude.

Surviving are his parents, Shelba and Duke of Andover and his two half brothers, Noah and Justin.



Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, PO Box 1450, Andover, OH 44003.

