David C. French, Roaming Shores, Ohio

ROAMING SHORES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. French, age 76, of Roaming Shores, Ohio, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby, Ohio.



He was born October 22, 1944, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a son of Marion Chancy and Marian Aloma (Burns) French.

A lifelong Andover area resident, David was a 1962 graduate of Andover High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Youngstown State University in 1968.

David was a veteran having served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

He owned and operated French’s, Inc. and Valley Building Center in Andover and Geneva for almost 50 years.

David was a long time member of the Andover First United Methodist Church where he served on several committees.

He was a member of the Andover Rotary Club where he was instrumental in establishing the John Overly Recreation Park in Andover. He also was active in the Ashtabula County Growth Partnership and he was a member of the Ashtabula County Builder’s Association.



David is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Zetts) French, whom he married November 23, 1967, of Roaming Shores, Ohio; his daughter, Michelle (Bryan) Cramp of Kirtland, Ohio; his son, David “D.C.” (Angelina) French of Concord, Ohio; his daughter, Suzanne C. (Sherry) French of Independence, Ohio; his six grandchildren, Madelyn, Lexie, Jack, Allie, Alex and Christian; one great-granddaughter, Bexley and his sister, Nancy (Ron) Kister of Ashtabula, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David C. French, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.