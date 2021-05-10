David Arthur Dick, Linesville, PA

LINESVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Arthur Dick, age 74, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

He was born on February 19, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, a son of Belle (Fuller) and Ernest Dick.

Dave graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1965.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War with the 519th Transportation Battalion, Thailand. Dave loved to play Taps for his fellow veterans final salute.



He worked for Vaughn Machine of Cuyahoga Falls and then for Buckeye Sports Center of Cuyahoga Falls before beginning his more than 35 years for the City of Cuyahoga Falls Electric Department. Dave was a system design draftsman of the electrical systems for the city. Retiring in 2005.

He played Little League baseball, was an Order of the Arrow Boy Scout, a member of the North American Spotted Draft Horse Association, a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Pride Alumni Association and loved his horses and his many cats. He honestly never met an animal he didn’t love or want to adopt.



Dave is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susan (Schwan) Dick; sister, Marjorie A. (Henry) Schlaeppi and brother, James E. Dick.

Survivors include his sister, Dorothy E. “Dottie” Clark of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; sister-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Dick of Hideaway Hills, Ohio; nieces Dawn (Bruce) Runyon and Mary Kay Banville; nephews, John (Liliana) Schlaeppi, John (Robin) Dyckson, Christopher (Denise) Clark, Kent (Pamela) Clark and Karl (Sandy) Clark; many great-nieces and nephews and longtime friend and companion, Marjorie M. Boyle of Linesville, Pennsylvania.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

