WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Aaron Singrey, age 66, died at his home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He was born on September 26, 1955, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the son of Donna Jean (White) and Raymond Edward Singrey.

Dave worked for Kaydee of Orwell, Ohio, the former Kraft Foods of Kinsman, Ohio, Sealy Medical of Andover, Ohio and the former Advanced Health Services of Brookfield, Ohio, before retiring.

He was a longtime member of the Faith Club, also known as “The Cabin” of Orangeville, Ohio.

Dave loved motorcycles. He loved riding his motorcycles as well as racing them and tinkering with them. Dave enjoyed racing his Grand National Buick and was an avid cat lover.



He is preceded in death by his dad, Raymond.

Survivors include his son, Derek A. (Abigael Amheiser) Singrey of Twinsburg, Ohio; his mother, Donna J. Singrey of Williamsfield, Ohio; two sisters, Teresa L. (Joseph) Martello and Michele L. (William) Springer, both of Cortland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah; a niece and a nephew and a grandniece and a grandnephew.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A private burial will be held in West Williamsfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.