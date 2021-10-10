David A. Cole, Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Cole, age 73, of Akron, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Green Village Skilled Nursing Center in Akron, Ohio.

He was born September 14, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, a son of George H. and Frances E. (Yeversky) Cole.

David was employed at the Fairhaven Workshop in Trumbull County for many years.

He attended the former Corinth Assembly of God Church in Kinsman and more currently the Suffield Fellowship Church in Mogadore, Ohio.

David enjoyed working on and operating model trains and bicycling.

He is survived by his four sisters, Doris Cole of Corpus Christi, Texas, Marylou Smith of Suffield, Ohio, Carol (John) McClellan of Johnston, Ohio and Nancy Notares of Ellsworth, Ohio; six nephews; seven nieces; six great-nephews; nine great-nieces and two great-great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George Cole and a niece, Kathy Notares.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Suffield Fellowship Church, 1669 Waterloo Road, Suffield, OH 44460.

A private burial will take place in Johnston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Suffield Fellowship Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Suffield Fellowship Church.