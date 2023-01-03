NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Kaye Heberling, age 53, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home following a stroke.

She was born on November 23, 1969, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of Suzanne (Baker) and Robert Lee Dorsey.

Darla was a 1988 graduate of Crestwood High School in Mantua, Ohio.

Formerly of Winterhaven, Florida, Darla worked as a caregiver for the mentally challenged at Ashcraft of Conneaut, Ohio, and worked in nursing home administration while in Lake Wales, Florida, and Winterhaven, Florida.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, water skiing and tubing, as well as spending time at the beach and going shopping.



Darla is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Jon Heberling, whom she married on November 26, 1994. Other survivors include her son, Joel R. (Jeannie Rizzo) of Brookfield, Ohio, a brother, Ricki Lee Dorsey of Ravenna; two sisters, Kimberly Costello of Bertha Hill, West Virginia, and Vicki Lynn Lawless of Akron, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Aiden, Noah, Paige, Lincoln and Chloe.

Private services were held at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

