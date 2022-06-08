NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dannie B Byler, Sr, age 75, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

He was born on August 5, 1946, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the son of Sarah J (Miller) and Benedict J Byler.

On September 21, 1967, he married Saloma L Yoder.

Dan worked for Middlefield Tire as a mechanic for over 40 years, retiring in 2008.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.



Dan is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Saloma L. Byler of New Lyme, Ohio; four children, Billy Byler of New Lyme, Ohio, Dannie J (Cheryl) Byler of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Martha May (Kevin) Nipple of Colebrook, Ohio and Ernie D (Dee) Byler of Andover, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dannie B Byler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.