Daniel Shepard, Sr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Shepard, Sr., age 68, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born December 27, 1952 in Andover, Ohio, a son of Joseph Claud and Florence (Bittikofer) Shepard.

A lifetime area resident, Daniel was a 1971 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.

He was employed in maintenance and security at Pymatuning Valley Resort and Lake Village in Andover for several years.

Daniel enjoyed music and collecting HO model trains.

He is survived by his wife, Debra K. (Brundage) Shepard, whom he married January 22, 1973 of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; his five children, Daniel Shepard, Jr. of Middlefield, Ohio, Amanda Pochedly of Jefferson, Ohio, Casey Shepard of Espyville, Pennsylvania, Alan Shepard of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Mathew Shepard of Foley, Alabama and his nine grandchildren, Ashleigh, Alyssa, Brittany, Brianna, Brandon, Sara, Isla, Asher and Abigail.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be held for family.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service in Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

